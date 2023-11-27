Video Ad Feedback
'Napoleon': Vanessa Kirby on why the Bonapartes' marriage was 'the strangest story'
Sidelined by history, the empress takes center stage in Ridley Scott's film.
00:59 - Source: CNN
CNN Screen Time 27 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Napoleon': Vanessa Kirby on why the Bonapartes' marriage was 'the strangest story'
Video Ad Feedback
'Napoleon': Why Ridley Scott is not one for history books
Video Ad Feedback
'Dream Scenario': Nicolas Cage knows just what his character feels like
Video Ad Feedback
'Dream Scenario': Why Nicolas Cage is getting more personal with his acting choices
Video Ad Feedback
'Saltburn': Emerald Fennell on turning Jacob Elordi into the ghost of lotharios past
Video Ad Feedback
'Saltburn': Emerald Fennell on making a country house gothic
Video Ad Feedback
'Priscilla': Sofia Coppola flips the record on Elvis Presley
Video Ad Feedback
'The Royal Hotel': Kitty Green on creating terror in the outback
Video Ad Feedback
'Anatomy of a Fall': Justine Triet on why every couple is a mystery
Video Ad Feedback
'Anatomy of a Fall': Sandra Hüller on playing a murder suspect in Palme d'Or winner
Video Ad Feedback
'Moving': Ryu Seungryong on why the series' superheroes are nothing like Marvel's
Video Ad Feedback
'Moving': Ryu Seungryong on becoming a one man army
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan compares AI and the atomic bomb
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan explains why Cillian Murphy was his lead
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy discuss the weight of the bomb
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie': Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the tragedy of Ken
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie': Greta Gerwig on why the Mattel doll is a 'complicated icon'
Video Ad Feedback
'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie on their biggest stunt yet
Video Ad Feedback
'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One': Simon Pegg and Pom Klementieff talk old hands and new tricks
Video Ad Feedback
'Asteroid City': Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman on making their scenes click
Video Ad Feedback
'Asteroid City': Adrien Brody and Jeffrey Wright on what makes Wes Anderson tick
Video Ad Feedback
'Past Lives': Celine Song on the mysteries of time and space