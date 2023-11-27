cnn screen time napoleon 2 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Napoleon': Vanessa Kirby on why the Bonapartes' marriage was 'the strangest story'
Sidelined by history, the empress takes center stage in Ridley Scott's film.
00:59 - Source: CNN
CNN Screen Time 27 videos
cnn screen time napoleon 2 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Napoleon': Vanessa Kirby on why the Bonapartes' marriage was 'the strangest story'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time napoleon 1 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Napoleon': Why Ridley Scott is not one for history books
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time dream scenario nicolas cage 1 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Dream Scenario': Nicolas Cage knows just what his character feels like
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time dream scenario nicolas cage 2 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Dream Scenario': Why Nicolas Cage is getting more personal with his acting choices
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time saltburn emerald fennell 1 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Saltburn': Emerald Fennell on turning Jacob Elordi into the ghost of lotharios past
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time saltburn emerald fennell 2 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Saltburn': Emerald Fennell on making a country house gothic
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time priscilla sofia coppola thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Priscilla': Sofia Coppola flips the record on Elvis Presley
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time the royal hotel kitty green thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'The Royal Hotel': Kitty Green on creating terror in the outback
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time anatomy of a fall justine triet thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Anatomy of a Fall': Justine Triet on why every couple is a mystery
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time anatomy of a fall sandra huller thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Anatomy of a Fall': Sandra Hüller on playing a murder suspect in Palme d'Or winner
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn ccreen time moving thumb 3
Video Ad Feedback
'Moving': Ryu Seungryong on why the series' superheroes are nothing like Marvel's
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time moving thumb 5.1
Video Ad Feedback
'Moving': Ryu Seungryong on becoming a one man army
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time oppenheimer christopher nolan 2_00002930.png
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan compares AI and the atomic bomb
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time oppenheimer christopher nolan 1 _00004212.png
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan explains why Cillian Murphy was his lead
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time oppenheimer cillian murphy robert downey jr _00002115.png
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy discuss the weight of the bomb
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time barbie margot robbie ryan gosling_00004504.png
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie': Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the tragedy of Ken
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time barbie greta gerwig_00001705.png
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie': Greta Gerwig on why the Mattel doll is a 'complicated icon'
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time mission impossible dead reckoning part one 1 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie on their biggest stunt yet
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time mission impossible dead reckoning part one 2 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One': Simon Pegg and Pom Klementieff talk old hands and new tricks
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time asteroid city 1
Video Ad Feedback
'Asteroid City': Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman on making their scenes click
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time asteroid city 2
Video Ad Feedback
'Asteroid City': Adrien Brody and Jeffrey Wright on what makes Wes Anderson tick
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn screen time past lives 1 thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'Past Lives': Celine Song on the mysteries of time and space
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN