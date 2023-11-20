Video Ad Feedback
'Dream Scenario': Nicolas Cage knows just what his character feels like
The story of Paul, the academic who becomes famous overnight in "Dream Scenario," isn't all that different from his own online fame, says Cage.
00:59 - Source: CNN
CNN Screen Time 25 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Dream Scenario': Nicolas Cage knows just what his character feels like
Video Ad Feedback
'Dream Scenario': Why Nicolas Cage is getting more personal with his acting choices
Video Ad Feedback
'Saltburn': Emerald Fennell on turning Jacob Elordi into the ghost of lotharios past
Video Ad Feedback
'Saltburn': Emerald Fennell on making a country house gothic
Video Ad Feedback
'Priscilla': Sofia Coppola flips the record on Elvis Presley
Video Ad Feedback
'The Royal Hotel': Kitty Green on creating terror in the outback
Video Ad Feedback
'Anatomy of a Fall': Justine Triet on why every couple is a mystery
Video Ad Feedback
'Anatomy of a Fall': Sandra Hüller on playing a murder suspect in Palme d'Or winner
Video Ad Feedback
'Moving': Ryu Seungryong on why the series' superheroes are nothing like Marvel's
Video Ad Feedback
'Moving': Ryu Seungryong on becoming a one man army
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan compares AI and the atomic bomb
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan explains why Cillian Murphy was his lead
Video Ad Feedback
'Oppenheimer': Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy discuss the weight of the bomb
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie': Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the tragedy of Ken
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie': Greta Gerwig on why the Mattel doll is a 'complicated icon'
Video Ad Feedback
'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie on their biggest stunt yet
Video Ad Feedback
'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One': Simon Pegg and Pom Klementieff talk old hands and new tricks
Video Ad Feedback
'Asteroid City': Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman on making their scenes click
Video Ad Feedback
'Asteroid City': Adrien Brody and Jeffrey Wright on what makes Wes Anderson tick
Video Ad Feedback
'Past Lives': Celine Song on the mysteries of time and space
Video Ad Feedback
'Past Lives': Greta Lee on the changing landscape of US moviemaking
Video Ad Feedback
'The Little Mermaid': Halle Bailey on her Disney princess transformation