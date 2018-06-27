Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Uncle Drew' puts hoop stars on screen
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Uncle Drew' puts hoop stars on screen
Lil Rel Howrey recruits Kyrie Irving and other basketball stars (in old age makeup) for the sports comedy''Uncle Drew.' David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN
Can't miss (12 Videos)
'Uncle Drew' puts hoop stars on screen
LGBT advocate: Devastated not strong enough word
Actor on sexual assault: He held the power
Man sacrifices his life to save drowning boy
Supreme Court shakeup looms as Kennedy retires
Internet pitches new outfits for Melania Trump
Body found at NFL player's home
See moment Ocasio-Cortez realized victory
Chefs remember Anthony Bourdain
Late night begs Justice Kennedy to stay
Watch: Chick-fil-A employee saves customer
ESPN Body Issue features same-sex couple
See More
'Uncle Drew' puts hoop stars on screen
Lil Rel Howrey recruits Kyrie Irving and other basketball stars (in old age makeup) for the sports comedy''Uncle Drew.' David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN