Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' set to roar
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' set to roar
The follow up to one of the biggest movies of all-time roars onto movie screens. Rick Damigella has a preview of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.'
Source: CNN
Money and Entertainment (15 Videos)
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' set to roar
'Black Panther' star honors Waffle House hero
Beyoncé and Jay-Z drop joint album
Oprah invited Meghan Markle's mom over for yoga
'SNL' parodies the royal wedding reception
What people don't know about mob boss John Gotti
See viral parody 'Wheel of Fortune' account
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend donate 72K to ACLU
'Stranger Things' star leaves Twitter
Disguised pop star performs in subway
How Disney turns old stories into box office gold
Cardi B and Seinfeld go 'Between Two Ferns'
Drake reunites 'Degrassi' cast in new video
Watch Kim and Kanye play 'Family Feud'
Robin Williams' son speaks out in documentary
'Halloween' stars return for film reboot
See More
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' set to roar
The follow up to one of the biggest movies of all-time roars onto movie screens. Rick Damigella has a preview of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.'
Source: CNN