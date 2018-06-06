Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The larcenous ladies of 'Ocean's 8'_00001227
The larcenous ladies of 'Ocean's 8'_00001227

    JUST WATCHED

    The larcenous ladies of 'Ocean's 8'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The larcenous ladies of 'Ocean's 8'

Sandra Bullock leads the cast of 'Ocean's 8,' the latest movie in the heist flick series. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

The larcenous ladies of 'Ocean's 8'

Sandra Bullock leads the cast of 'Ocean's 8,' the latest movie in the heist flick series. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN