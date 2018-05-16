Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Deadpool
Deadpool

    JUST WATCHED

    'Deadpool 2' is Ryan Reynolds vs. Josh Brolin

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Deadpool 2' is Ryan Reynolds vs. Josh Brolin

Ryan Reynolds returns as the red spandex-clad 'merc with a mouth' opposite Josh Brolin's Cable in 'Deadpool 2.' David Daniel has a look.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (13 Videos)

See More

'Deadpool 2' is Ryan Reynolds vs. Josh Brolin

Ryan Reynolds returns as the red spandex-clad 'merc with a mouth' opposite Josh Brolin's Cable in 'Deadpool 2.' David Daniel has a look.
Source: CNN