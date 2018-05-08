Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Melissa McCarthy is the 'Life of the Party'_00001101
Melissa McCarthy is the 'Life of the Party'_00001101

    JUST WATCHED

    Melissa McCarthy is the 'Life of the Party'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Melissa McCarthy is the 'Life of the Party'

Melissa McCarthy heads back to school in the college comedy 'Life of the Party,' directed by her husband, Ben Falcone. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Melissa McCarthy is the 'Life of the Party'

Melissa McCarthy heads back to school in the college comedy 'Life of the Party,' directed by her husband, Ben Falcone. Rick Damigella reports.
Source: CNN