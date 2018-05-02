Breaking News
Search
Stars
Screen
Binge
Culture
Media
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'Tully': Charlize Theron as an exhausted mom
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'Tully': Charlize Theron as an exhausted mom
Director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody reteam with their 'Young Adult' star Theron for this look at modern motherhood. David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
'Tully': Charlize Theron as an exhausted mom
Uruguay: 'No country for vegetarians'
Zuckerberg announces Facebook dating features
Bourdain takes a lunch break inside WV mine
How Brexit could end flights in and out the UK
See America's influence on Filipino cuisine
Sainsbury's CEO caught in singing blunder
The secret side of Rome
Coke vs. Pepsi: The cola wars are back
Bluegrass is a way of life in West Virginia
Tom Brokaw fires back at accuser
Princess Charlotte's cutest moments
WHCD comedian defends her controversial jokes
The transformation of Prince Harry
Watch the unusual eruptions of this massive geyser
Brazilian breaks record for biggest wave surfed
See More
'Tully': Charlize Theron as an exhausted mom
Director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody reteam with their 'Young Adult' star Theron for this look at modern motherhood. David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN