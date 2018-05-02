Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Charlize Theron in 'Tully'
Charlize Theron in 'Tully'

    JUST WATCHED

    'Tully': Charlize Theron as an exhausted mom

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Tully': Charlize Theron as an exhausted mom

Director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody reteam with their 'Young Adult' star Theron for this look at modern motherhood. David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

'Tully': Charlize Theron as an exhausted mom

Director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody reteam with their 'Young Adult' star Theron for this look at modern motherhood. David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN