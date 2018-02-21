Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'Every Day' takes YA novel to big screen_00000000
'Every Day' takes YA novel to big screen_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    'Every Day' takes YA novel to big screen

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Every Day' takes YA novel to big screen

'Every Day' is based on the best-selling young adult novel about a being who wakes up each morning in a different teenager's body. David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

'Every Day' takes YA novel to big screen

'Every Day' is based on the best-selling young adult novel about a being who wakes up each morning in a different teenager's body. David Daniel reports.
Source: CNN