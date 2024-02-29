Video Ad Feedback
'Go do something new': Comedian pokes fun at Jon Stewart's return
Gayle King and Charles Barkley speak to comedian and senior correspondent for "The Daily Show" Dulcé Sloan about Jon Stewart's return and why she thinks cats make superior pets to dogs.
03:15 - Source: CNN
