Video Ad Feedback
Jon Stewart returns to 'The Daily Show'
After more than eight years, comedian Jon Stewart returns as a part-time host to "The Daily Show."
01:30 - Source: CNN
Media 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Jon Stewart returns to 'The Daily Show'
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Amanpour pushes back on Tucker Carlson's claim about Putin interview
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip breaks down Tucker Carlson's lies about news coverage of Russia
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump character gives Nikki Haley a new nickname during 'SNL' appearance
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fox News guest: Please don't believe everything Taylor Swift says
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'SNL' laments the coming end of football season
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis slams Fox News for failing to hold Trump 'accountable.' Hear reporter's reaction
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Anderson Cooper loses it as John Mayer dials in from surprising location
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter breaks down what possible merger of these two media giants could mean for viewers
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kate McKinnon is back at 'SNL' and she brought friends
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ava DuVernay on new film: 'I'm proud this movie was based on a banned book'
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Wokeness killed Han Solo': Adam Driver hosts SNL
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Disinformation scholar says she was pushed out of Harvard after Facebook founder made a large donation
05:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how 'SNL' had fun with George Santos getting kicked out of Congress
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It was a meltdown': Kara Swisher reacts to Musk telling advertisers to 'go f**k yourself'
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Timothée Chalamet channels his inner 'Wonka' on 'SNL'
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christopher Walken guest stars in spooky Biden themed 'SNL' cold open
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN