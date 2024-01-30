Video Ad Feedback
Writer responds to right-wing media's conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift and Super Bowl
As the Kansas City Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl LVIII, right-wing media is worried that Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, will endorse Joe Biden for president at the game.
02:22 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Writer responds to right-wing media's conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift and Super Bowl
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Shocked': Daughter of comedy legend speaks out after AI-generated special
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'SNL' laments the coming end of football season
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why there's more than meets the eye to the colors of the Super Bowl logo
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drivers on highway get unusual animal sighting after truck fire
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police officer walks in on an armed robbery in progress. See what happens next
01:41
Now playing- Source: KABC
Video Ad Feedback
'What an idiot': Vandal gets dose of instant karma
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet 'Corporate Erin,' the TikTok phenomenon triggering corporate workers
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures moment huge wave crashes into US military building
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Catfight at a cat show as feline slaps judge. See the moment
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Teen impaled by pliers after freak accident
01:49
Now playing- Source: KWCH
Video Ad Feedback
'Unusually interesting sight': See what man was doing while doctors operated on him
02:08
Now playing- Source: WSVN
Video Ad Feedback
New technology captures how colors really look to animals
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Family dinner goes viral after man mistakenly ordered 200 nuggets
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures fire truck spinning out of control on icy road
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Major snubs': CNN correspondent reacts to 2024's Oscar nominations
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN