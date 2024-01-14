Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis slams Fox News for failing to hold Trump 'accountable.' Hear reporter's reaction
On the campaign trail in Urbandale, Iowa, Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis points to Fox News as failing to hold Donald Trump accountable. CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy discusses.
03:04 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
DeSantis slams Fox News for failing to hold Trump 'accountable.' Hear reporter's reaction
Jake Tapper asks DeSantis if he would drop out after Iowa caucus. Hear his response
John King this could be Trump's kryptonite in Iowa
Bernie Sanders predicts how Biden backing Israel will affect young voters
Brownstein: This is the big picture takeaway from the Iowa poll
'He's a sociopath': Conway reacts to Trump's 'veiled threat' to judges
George Conway predicts what Trump will do if he starts losing
First all-female council of a large US city speaks to CNN
Ex-US attorney thinks DA prosecuting Trump in Georgia should leave case. Hear why
Hundreds of election workers have quit -- including this fed-up 2020 election doubter
CNN anchor asks GOP lawmaker about stance on spending bill. Hear his response
Governor walks back suggestion that Texas would shoot migrants if it weren't illegal
Michael Cohen reacts to Donald Trump's attack on him
'That's leadership': Iowa voters react to Trump's comment on being a dictator
Reporter describes 'contentious' exchange between Trump and judge
'It's just sad': Ex-federal prosecutor reacts to Trump's remarks
