Video Ad Feedback
Elon Musk lashes out at advertisers for pulling their ads off of X
Elon Musk, in his first interview with mainstream media since his antisemitic post on X, apologized for what he called his "dumbest" ever social media post. But he lashed out at advertisers leaving his platform because of rising antisemitism on X. Dana Hull, Bloomberg's Elon Musk reporter, joins Erica Hill to discuss.
01:18 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Elon Musk lashes out at advertisers for pulling their ads off of X
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Will Koch endorsement give Nikki Haley momentum to overtake Trump? CNN's Harry Enten explains
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell says he stands with Schumer in condemning antisemitism
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump's not eating': Cheney shares chat with McCarthy about Trump's 2020 loss
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Charlie Munger dead at 99
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Jimmy Carter arrive at service to honor Rosalynn Carter
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Palestinian man returns to home where grandchildren died
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See welcome given to construction workers after being rescued
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dad describes most disturbing part of seeing his daughter after release by Hamas
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows fierce trench warfare in Ukraine
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sheriff's deputies seen on camera punching and holding down amputee
01:54
Now playing- Source: KCBS/KCAL
Video Ad Feedback
'Like the gloves are off': Military analyst reacts after ballistic missiles fired toward US warship
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Elon Musk tour Israeli kibbutz with Netanyahu
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
4-year-old Israeli American released from captivity as an orphan
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
33 minors among the 39 Palestinian prisoners released
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Palestinian students shot in Vermont identified
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN