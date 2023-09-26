astor family
Video Ad Feedback
The Astor family lived a life of glamour and greed. See how it fell apart
Anderson Cooper 360
CNN's Anderson Cooper explores the rise of the Astor family, how they amassed their fortune and what led to their downfall in his book "Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune.".
04:30 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
astor family
Video Ad Feedback
The Astor family lived a life of glamour and greed. See how it fell apart
04:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nancy Pelosi msnbc vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Pelosi asked if Menendez should resign. Hear her response
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm very pro-choice': Watch Trump's evolving position on abortion
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Sen. Bob Menendez delivers a statement on Monday, September 25.
Video Ad Feedback
Bob Menendez predicts the outcome of his indictment
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nasa asteroid 2 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Astrophysicist explains why NASA milestone is 'incredible'
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Striking Writers Guild of America workers picket outside the Sunset Bronson Studios building on May 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. After talks with studios and streamers over pay and working conditions failed to result in a deal, more than 11,000 Hollywood television and movie writers went on their first strike in 15 years. Late-night shows are expected to stop production immediately, while television series and movies scheduled for release later this year and beyond could face major delays.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down tentative deal Hollywood writers and studios have reached
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the budget request for the State Department for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2023, in Washington. Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey announced on Saturday that he will run against Sen. Robert Menendez in the state's Democratic primary for Senate next year, saying he feels compelled to run against the three-term senator after he and his wife were indicted on sweeping corruption charges. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Video Ad Feedback
See Democrats react to Bob Menendez indictment for bribery
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jim Acosta Ralph Norman Split
Video Ad Feedback
Acosta challenges hardline Republican on impact of shutdown. Hear his response
04:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this February 2020 photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley chats with President Donald Trump after he delivered the State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general responds to Republican's call for Gen. Mark Milley to be 'hung'
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chincar weather hit 0924 8a
Video Ad Feedback
CNN meteorologist explains what's to come with Ophelia's slow movement
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
QAnon JFK Donie O'Sullivan
Video Ad Feedback
Why are some QAnon followers obsessed with JFK?
04:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2022.
Video Ad Feedback
'I felt torn': Hutchinson explains her decision to testify in January 6 probe
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are investigating after a body was found in the water in Largo with an alligator, FWC said in a press release.
Video Ad Feedback
Florida police investigating human remains found in alligator's mouth
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A North Carolina family filed a lawsuit against Google after a 2022 wreck where Philip Paxson used the companyís navigation system and was led off a collapsed bridge, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday. Images from the legal team, Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, show victim and the bridge that was collapsed
Video Ad Feedback
'Multiple complaints were made': Family sues Google after father drives off bridge
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Inpatient pharmacist Selena Ko reconstitutes powered antibiotic amoxicillin and measures doses for pediatric patients on Nov. 10, 2022, at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'The most prescribed antibiotic' in the US is in short supply. See why
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tyson reuters split vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what surprised Neil deGrasse Tyson about the purported 'alien corpses' shown in Mexico's congress
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN