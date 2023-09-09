Anderson Cooper 20 years split SCREENGRAB
Anderson Cooper celebrates 20 years on CNN. See how it all began
Anderson Cooper 360
On September 8, 2003, "Anderson Cooper 360" aired for the very first time on CNN. Anderson Cooper looks back at 20 years of covering the biggest stories around the globe.
Latest Videos
hurrican lee update 5p
CNN meteorologist maps out Hurricane Lee's trajectory
01:21
trump supporter 090823 lah vpx
Hear from Trump supporters attending his first rally since Georgia indictment
01:25
michael moore special grand jury
Why wasn't Sen. Graham charged? Hear what ex-prosecutor thinks
02:05
Masterson defense/prosecution lawyers SPLIT vpx
Hear what lawyers had to say after Masterson's rape sentencing
02:14
jimmy fallon 10-8-20
Hear what Jimmy Fallon staff said about workplace 'mistreatment'
01:12
culver china us land dnt 4
This US factory is actually Chinese state-controlled
03:46
peter navarro speaks to press
Hear from ex-Trump aide after guilty of contempt verdict
02:11
SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023.
New book details Elon Musk's secret order near Crimea
01:24
van jones 09/07
Van Jones: CNN poll shows what voters are 'scared' to say about Biden
02:01
PA escaped inmate vpx 1
Video shows inmate crab walk walls sideways to escape prison
00:38
BALTIMORE SCHOOLS
See why schools in the Northeast are going virtual, again
02:35
lee satellite wednesday
See Lee's path as it approaches Category-5 strength
01:08
Murdaugh
Hear why attorneys for this convicted murderer are demanding a new trial
02:32
NH VOTER
Here's how GOP voters in key state feel about Trump
02:41
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to members of the media at the US Department of Justice building in Washington, DC, on August 1, 2023.
Special counsel's focus shifts to people outside of Trump's circle. Hear why
02:07
