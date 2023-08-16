Video Ad Feedback
Newspaper owner raided by police says this was suspicious about search warrant
Marion County Record co-owner and publisher Eric Meyer talks with CNN's Poppy Harlow about the police raid at the office of the paper, prompting a sharp rebuke from a press freedom group and raising constitutional questions.
