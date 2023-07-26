Video Ad Feedback
Holocaust survivor responds to Fox host's comments
Holocaust survivor Michael Bornstein reacts to comments made by Fox News host Greg Gutfeld about the work skills of concentration camp inmates during World War II.
01:56 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Holocaust survivor responds to Fox host's comments
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This technology made Harrison Ford look 40 years younger on screen
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Consultant who worked on 'Succession' said episode was 'chilling'
04:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Automakers are removing AM radio from cars. Here's who will be impacted the most
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet Elon Musk's replacement at Twitter
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN's Chief White House correspondent gets a new nickname. See why
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jake Tapper to 'Homeland' star: How did this show change TV?
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Host loses it as TV debate interrupted. See what happened
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Film and TV writers are striking. Hear Stephen Colbert's reaction
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear late night hosts' reaction to Carlson and Lemon's exit from cable news
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why ex-Fox employee thinks Tucker Carlson may go 'full Joe Rogan'
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how Fox announced Tucker Carlson's departure on air
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Fox News viewers think about the Dominion settlement
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor worked at Fox for 16 years. Hear why she thinks Fox got out of Dominion lawsuit easy
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Difficult to say with a straight face': Tapper reacts to Fox News' statement on settlement
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from Dominion lawyer after settlement with Fox News
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN