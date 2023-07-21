Video Ad Feedback
He nearly died in a shark attack. Why he says sharks need to be saved
Shark attack survivor and "Shark Week" expert Paul de Gelder describes how he nearly lost his life to a shark and why he has become an advocate for them. Shark Week starts July 23 on Discovery and continues all week long. Learn more at Sharkweek.com.
