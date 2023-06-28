Jason Derulo ctm 063023
Video Ad Feedback
Music star shares how he recovered from a broken neck
Music star Jason Derulo talks about his seven-month recovery from a broken neck back in 2014. On "CNN This Morning" he shares what helped him through it and what he learned from the experience.
01:21 - Source: CNN
