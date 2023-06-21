The Price is Right contestant Henry dislocated his shoulder while celebrating a game win during this episode.
Celebration fail leads to injury for game show winner
Game show contestant injures himself while celebrating. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports he's not the first to get it wrong on "The Price is Right."
02:09 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
The Price is Right contestant Henry dislocated his shoulder while celebrating a game win during this episode.
Celebration fail leads to injury for game show winner
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john mountain vegan ban
'Absolutely done with vegans': Celebrity chef defends restaurant's controversial move
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
goat affil pkg vpx
Dozens of goats made an escape. Doorcam catches what they did next
01:33
Now playing
- Source: WFAA
Fishing Contest Fail 1
Shark ruins $3.5 million payday for fishermen
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US singer Bebe Rexha arrives to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on the sidelines of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, on May 25, 2023. (Photo by Stefano Rellandini / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Bebe Rexha assaulted while on stage
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tiktok creator fakes death helicopter alt
Man fakes his death, arrives at funeral in helicopter. Hear why he did it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
beyonce gender reveal 03
Beyoncé made this fan's dream come true after seeing their sign at a concert
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
philadelphia high school graduate diploma
See the dance that cost one teen her high school diploma at graduation
01:34
Now playing
- Source: WPVI
Glass Eye In Trophy 1
Congressman disses referees by offering his glass eye
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bear dangling window vpx
Bear climbs second-story window, then gets stuck dangling from it
00:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Watch moment Kourtney Kardashian Barker announces to the world that she's pregnant
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
driving test crash 01
Watch this driver flip her car during a driving test
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
coast guard rescye german shepard vpx
A dog fell 300 feet off a cliff. See what happened next
00:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeopardy lords prayer
$200 'Jeopardy!' clue stumps guests, stuns viewers
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arnold schwarzenegger and chris wallace
Arnold Schwarzenegger says going to the gym is all about 'survival'
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shelter Dog Buddies 4
Dog scales wall to be with best friend. See the moment
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN