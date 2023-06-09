John King delivers heartfelt signoff from 'Inside Politics'
CNN's Chief National Correspondent John King delivers a heartfelt signoff as anchor of "Inside Politics" and will take on a new role at CNN. Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash will take over as anchor of the esteemed program.
02:17 - Source: CNN
