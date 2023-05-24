ROTHSCHILD, WISCONSIN - MAY 06: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner annual fundraiser on May 06, 2023 in Rothschild, Wisconsin. Although he has not yet announced his candidacy, DeSantis is expected to be among the top contenders vying for the Republican presidential nomination next year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
'It's a very bad look': Expert reacts to DeSantis' Twitter glitch
Situation Room
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that he's running for president in 2024 during a Twitter event that was plagued with technical difficulties. CNN's Sara Fischer and Abby Phillip discuss the announcement.
02:13 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
ROTHSCHILD, WISCONSIN - MAY 06: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner annual fundraiser on May 06, 2023 in Rothschild, Wisconsin. Although he has not yet announced his candidacy, DeSantis is expected to be among the top contenders vying for the Republican presidential nomination next year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
'It's a very bad look': Expert reacts to DeSantis' Twitter glitch
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump desantis encuestas candidatura presidencial republicana eeuu dusa roa_00021707.png
'Trump's old turf': Reporter breaks down DeSantis announcing 2024 campaign on Twitter
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alina Habba
Hear why Trump's attorney says he is 'right to be angry' over judge's order
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump/scott split vpx
Hear Trump's response to Sen. Tim Scott's presidential bid
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Defence attorney Timothy Parlatore, representing US Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, speaks with reporters at a pre-trial hearing for Gallagher's court martial for alleged war crimes in Iraq, in San Diego, California, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
Ex-Trump attorney explains why he left Trump's legal team
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talk as they depart the U.S. Capitol following the Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Saint Patrick's Day on March 17 in Washington, DC.
Hear McCarthy's response on debt ceiling phone call with Biden
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Paul Whelan told CNN from inside Russian prison camp
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fl immigration law
How Florida's new immigration law will affect undocumented workers
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sen. Bill Cassidy SOTU
Sen. Cassidy on debt ceiling talks: Biden needs to show leadership
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ROTHSCHILD, WISCONSIN - MAY 06: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Republican Party of Marathon County Lincoln Day Dinner annual fundraiser on May 06, 2023 in Rothschild, Wisconsin. Although he has not yet announced his candidacy, DeSantis is expected to be among the top contenders vying for the Republican presidential nomination next year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
These residents live near Disney World. Hear what they think of DeSantis' feud
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moms for liberty
Who are Moms for Liberty? A look into the conservative group
07:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mtg
Republican strategist slams MTG's latest comments
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jordan Plaskett split vpx
Watch Rep. Jordan clash with Rep. Plaskett on the credibility of FBI whistleblowers
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump town hall
Why former Trump White House lawyer thinks Trump will go to jail
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
santos
See Rep. George Santos speak after expulsion referral to House Ethics Committee
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump maggie haberman split
Haberman: New evidence has people around Trump anxious
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN