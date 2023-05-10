Tucker Carlson announces he's relaunching his show on Twitter
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced that he will relaunch his show on Twitter, which he praised as the only remaining large free-speech platform in the world. Axios media reporter Sara Fischer joins CNN's Alisyn Camerota to discuss.
02:22 - Source: CNN
