Jake Tapper to 'Homeland' star: How did this show change TV?
Jake Tapper talks to actor Rupert Friend about "Peak TV" during the 2010s decade, and how the show "Homeland" made the risky moves, at the time, to raise questions about patriotism and the war on terror. Tune in at 9pm ET., Sunday to watch "The 2010s."
02:56 - Source: CNN
