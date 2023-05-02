colbert
Hollywood's writers are striking. Hear Stephen Colbert's reaction
More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are set to go on strike for the first time since 2007. The move could bring an immediate halt to the production of many television shows and possibly delay the start of new seasons.
