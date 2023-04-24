Don Lemon and CNN part ways
Longtime anchor Don Lemon and CNN have severed ties, the network announced. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a memo to employees.
