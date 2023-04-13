maria bartiromo rudy giuliani split
Hear Giuliani and Fox host discuss Dominion in newly released audio
Jury selection is set to begin in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6B defamation case against Fox. The trial is still moving forward despite the judge sanctioning Fox for withholding evidence and his plans to appoint a special master to investigate whether the right-wing network lied to the court. Fox has denied any wrong doing in the case. In a pretrial hearing, Dominion also played previously unaired audio of Fox host Maria Bartiromo and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani discussing whether Dominion had ties to top Democrats, a claim the network's guests made in 2020. CNN's Marshall Cohen has more.
02:45 - Source: CNN
Media 17 videos
maria bartiromo rudy giuliani split
Hear Giuliani and Fox host discuss Dominion in newly released audio
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Elie Honig
Honig says Fox is 'headed for a full-blown journalistic and legal disaster'
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Fox News channel sign is seen at the News Corporation building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2018.
Should Fox settle defamation lawsuit? Prominent lawyer weighs in
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bash snl skit split thumb vpx
'SNL' spoofs Dana Bash during Trump indictment coverage. See her reaction
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Evan Gershkovich - handout from WSJ
This is what journalist was working on before getting arrested in Russia
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fox News Text 2
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson jon stewart SPLIT
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Parisis "Gerry" Filippatos
Hear from the attorney for a former Fox News producer who is suing the network
04:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
paul rudd olivia colman prank bbc radio
Oscar winner pulls hilarious prank on Paul Rudd during radio show
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tubi super bowl ad prank reax
A Super Bowl ad left viewers yelling for their remotes. Here's why
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
evan lambert arrest 1
'Just trying to do my job': Reporter arrested at governor's news conference
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
joe rogan ilhan omar split
Joe Rogan says Ilhan Omar shouldn't have apologized for statement that drew criticism
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Newsmax 2
DirectTV's move to drop right-wing channel has Conservatives crying foul
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Jason Vanderground
See the 'big money marketing' of Jesus that's set to air during the Super Bowl
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Benjamin Hall Fox News
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james corden
Late night hosts mock James Cameron, Tom Cruise after Oscar nominees revealed
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN