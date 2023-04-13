Hear Giuliani and Fox host discuss Dominion in newly released audio
Jury selection is set to begin in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6B defamation case against Fox. The trial is still moving forward despite the judge sanctioning Fox for withholding evidence and his plans to appoint a special master to investigate whether the right-wing network lied to the court. Fox has denied any wrong doing in the case. In a pretrial hearing, Dominion also played previously unaired audio of Fox host Maria Bartiromo and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani discussing whether Dominion had ties to top Democrats, a claim the network's guests made in 2020. CNN's Marshall Cohen has more.
02:45 - Source: CNN
