bash snl skit split thumb vpx
Dana Bash reacts to 'SNL' skit's parody of her
NBC's "Saturday Night Live" reimagined CNN's Trump indictment coverage as ASMR, which included impressions of Dana Bash and CNN political contributor Maggie Haberman.
01:19 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
bash snl skit split thumb vpx
Dana Bash reacts to 'SNL' skit's parody of her
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Orig Trump Easter_00004812.png
'SNL' imagines former President Trump at the Last Supper
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
berman sidner bolduan thumb vpx
See CNN co-anchors absolutely lose it over John Berman's report
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Orangutan Breastfeeding 101 1
'Orangutans don't wear shirts': See how a mom taught an ape to nurse
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moose alaska providence hospital anchorage cprog orig jc_00000000.png
See this moose on the loose in an Alaskan hospital
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jeremy Renner intv vpx
Jeremy Renner speaks out about recovery from near-death experience
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hugh jackman se somete pruebas cancer de piel irregularidades carcinoma celulas basales showbiz_00001427.png
See Hugh Jackman's warning after health scare in new video
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Bud Light Mulvaney
Kid Rock shoots cases of Bud Light in response to transgender activist's post
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures' "BARBIE," a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Watch the new 'Barbie' movie trailer
01:42
Now playing
- Source: Warner Bros
trump suppoters 34 counts reax
Hear Trump supporters react to him facing 34 felony counts
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hamill acosta vpx
See 'Star Wars' legend react to Acosta's Darth Vader impression
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Long Distance Doggy Romance 3
Dog spots friend on video call. His response went viral
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fallon trump court orig
Watch late night TV hosts react to Donald Trump's arraignment
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Squirrel Rings Bell 2
Squirrel drives people nuts with its bell ringing
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Orcas attack gray whales
Drone footage captures rare whale attack
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump Truth Social fundraising vpx
Trump posts video from his motorcade while en route to New York for his arraignment
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN