hamill acosta vpx
See 'Star Wars' legend react to Acosta's Darth Vader impression
Newsroom
Actor Mark Hamill joins CNN's Jim Acosta to discuss his thoughts about a potential spinoff series based around his legendary "Star Wars" character Luke Skywalker.
02:47 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
