This is what journalist was working on before getting arrested in Russia
Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage, Russia's security service announced. National Security Analyst David Sanger joins CNN This Morning to discuss the implications of this arrest.
03:02 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
This is what journalist was working on before getting arrested in Russia
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It's a slaughter-fest for the Russians': Top US general on Bakhmut battle
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We too mean business': Russian civilian reacts to Putin's latest nuclear strategy
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN speaks to volunteer soldier struggling with PTSD
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN report: 'Deadly grudge match' over key Ukrainian city is far from over
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian farmers use hands to dig out landmines meant to destroy tanks
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia expert has theory on why Putin made newest nuclear threat
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Survivor reacts to Russian missile strike: We are not afraid, we are angry
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man shares video of Russian missile strike aftermath
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNNI
A hospital used deception to save orphaned Ukrainians from being taken by Russia
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired Lt. Gen. explains where US defense systems need to be placed in Ukraine
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia has become more dependent on China since Ukraine war began. Here's how
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video reportedly shows strike on train transporting Russian cruise missiles
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the video at the center of a war crimes investigation against Russian forces
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Chinese citizens think of Putin's war in Ukraine
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why Kirby thinks Putin-Xi alliance is 'a marriage of convenience not affection'
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin reportedly heckled during visit to key Ukrainian city
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN