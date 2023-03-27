Meteorologist explains why he prayed on live television
WTVA chief meteorologist Matt Laubhan joins CNN's Rosemary Church to discuss his reaction as he reported on a tornado bearing down on Amory, Mississippi.
01:40 - Source: CNN
