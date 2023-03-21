Fox producer claims she was 'bullied and intimidated' in Dominion case
A Fox News producer filed a pair of explosive lawsuits alleging that the network's lawyers coerced her into providing misleading testimony in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation case against the company. CNN's Oliver Darcy has the latest.
02:48 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Fox producer claims she was 'bullied and intimidated' in Dominion case
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet Manhattan's DA who may become first prosecutor to indict a former US president
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un reveals nuclear counterattack drills against US and South Korea
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Chinese citizens think of Putin's war in Ukraine
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
What role would Secret Service play in possible Trump arrest? Ex-agent explains
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin reportedly heckled during visit to key Ukrainian city
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will UBS move stave off panic? Economy reporter weighs in
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Chinese citizens are reacting to Xi's upcoming visit with Putin
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-prosecutor breaks down Trump's worst case scenarios
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman reveals Trump is 'very anxious' ahead of possible indictment. Hear why
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump lawyer explains why Trump thinks arrest is coming soon
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert says seaweed bloom will continue to grow
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump says he expects to be arrested
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former VP Pence reacts to Trump's post that he expects to be arrested
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Florida man heard a knock at the door. It was an alligator
01:27
Now playing- Source: WESH
Watch wrongfully convicted man reunite with his mom after 34 years in prison
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN