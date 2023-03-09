White House lashes out at Tucker Carlson in extraordinary rebuke
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at Fox News host Tucker Carlson calling him "shameful" at a White House press briefing.
White House lashes out at Tucker Carlson in extraordinary rebuke
