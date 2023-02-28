See how the news covered the original 'cocaine bear'
CNN Tonight digs out the original 1985 WXIA report about a bear that overdosed on cocaine - the real life inspiration of the recently released 'Cocaine Bear' movie.
02:14 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
See how the news covered the original 'cocaine bear'
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
How younger workers are using 'bare minimum Monday' as a form of self-care
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
See driver leap into action to save child exiting school bus
01:49
Now playing- Source: WHIO
TV host breaks down Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's LGBTQ speech at NAACP Awards
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I totally get it': Jamie Lee Curtis says she knows people think she's a nepo baby
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bryan Cranston reveals secret behind iconic 'Seinfeld' scene
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Brittney Griner receive emotional standing ovation at NAACP Image Awards
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
'SNL' targets Trump's visit to East Palestine
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Alyssa Thompson: US Soccer's boundary-breaking teenage phenom
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Brad Paisley's surprise collaborator on his new song honoring Ukraine
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
'She was upset': Pink addresses rumored feud with Christina Aguilera
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Doctor makes shocking discovery after 4-year-old had excruciating ear pain at a BBQ
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former NFL star says he flies on Spirit Airlines to save money
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why Marvel actor Jonathan Majors brought his own cup to 'The Late Show'
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Eagle-eyed fans of hit show spot error
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Homeless man turns down bus ticket, builds unlikely friendship with police
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN