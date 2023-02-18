Haberman describes 'striking' claim that stood out to her from court documents
A new court filing shows Fox anchors and executives privately ridiculed former President Trump's lies about the 2020 election even while promoting them on air. The revelations are part of Dominion voting systems' $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox. CNN's political analyst Maggie Haberman and senior media reporter Oliver Darcy join Pamela Brown to discuss.
02:21 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
Haberman describes 'striking' claim that stood out to her from court documents
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
A Super Bowl ad left viewers yelling for their remotes. Here's why
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Just trying to do my job': Reporter arrested at governor's news conference
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Joe Rogan says Ilhan Omar shouldn't have apologized for statement that drew criticism
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
DirectTV's move to drop right-wing channel has Conservatives crying foul
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See the 'big money marketing' of Jesus that's set to air during the Super Bowl
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night hosts mock James Cameron, Tom Cruise after Oscar nominees revealed
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night hosts caught making the same joke over latest White House drama
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Leslie Jones uses debut on 'The Daily Show' to call out Biden and his Corvette
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pivotal 'Titanic' scene reenacted to disprove theory about the film
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Glass Onion' actress talks about the challenge of her role
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
See huge former NBA player win small car on game show
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night hosts react to classified documents found at Biden's former office
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN