General view of Fox Plaza on February 8, 2023 in New York City.
Haberman describes 'striking' claim that stood out to her from court documents
Situation Room
A new court filing shows Fox anchors and executives privately ridiculed former President Trump's lies about the 2020 election even while promoting them on air. The revelations are part of Dominion voting systems' $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox. CNN's political analyst Maggie Haberman and senior media reporter Oliver Darcy join Pamela Brown to discuss.
02:21 - Source: CNN
