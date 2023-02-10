PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Pregame & Apple Music Halftime Show press conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
'You can do anything:' How motherhood inspired Rihanna to perform at the Super Bowl
The superstar shared in an interview how becoming a mother shaped her decision to headline this year's show and what her biggest challenge was when putting together her performance.
