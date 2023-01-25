santos podcast split vpx 012423
A New York mugging and bad checks: Podcaster reveals Santos' latest wild claims
Erin Burnett Out Front
Newly surfaced video shows embattled Republican Congressman George Santos making more questionable claims during an interview with Rádio Novelo research director Flora Thomson-DeVeaux.
