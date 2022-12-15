Horror Ornaments 3
Daughter's viral video saves dad's scary ornament business
Freaky Christmas ornaments saved by daughter's devotion to dad. Is that a serial killer hanging on your tree? CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
01:54 - Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 16 videos
Horror Ornaments 3
Daughter's viral video saves dad's scary ornament business
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cows Corner Suspect 1
Crime stopper cows foil suspect's escape
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mariah Carey Wardrobe Malfunction 2
Wardrobe malfunction interrupts surprise Mariah Carey performance
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Birdie Sorry Sign
Adorable pooch can't be trusted with fire alarm
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Viral Guest Conductor 1
Watch guest conductor dance his way to internet fame
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cocaine Bear Trailer 2
'Cocaine Bear' goes on killing spree after finding drug stash in viral film trailer
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drake DJ Khaled Toilet Gift 1
Drake gifts DJ Khaled four 'amazing' toilet bowls
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Engagement Fail 1
Man plunges into the ocean as proposal attempt goes terribly wrong
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
goonies house moos
Iconic home from beloved 80s film can be yours for $1.65M
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Baby Makes Cat Sick 1
Jealous cat makes her feelings known about family's newborn
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Daniel Craig Vodka Ad Dance 3
'Most cringiest thing': See Daniel Craig dance in vodka ad
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Elephant Tickles Reporter 3
See baby elephant interrupt reporter
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rosie Python Split
'Never smelled anything like that': Scientist finds gator inside 18-foot python
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chicken man 1
See why people can't get enough of 'chicken man'
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moos deep fried coffee hoffmann 1 vpx
See what happens when a coffee connoisseur tries deep-frying coffee
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
one eared dog artist van gogh
One-eared dog channels Van Gogh with abstract paintings
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN