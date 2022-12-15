Daughter's viral video saves dad's scary ornament business
Freaky Christmas ornaments saved by daughter's devotion to dad. Is that a serial killer hanging on your tree? CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
01:54 - Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 16 videos
