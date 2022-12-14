CNN reporter explains how shadow banning works
Over the past few weeks journalists picked by Elon Musk have been given access to some of Twitter's internal systems - releasing what they're calling "The Twitter Files". CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports.
04:49 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
CNN reporter explains how shadow banning works
04:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
FTX founder 'vaguely aware' of lending customer funds to hedge fund
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Dave Chappelle brought out Elon Musk at a show. See how the audience reacted
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Orion spacecraft splashdown
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
JPMorgan CEO: Crypto is like 'pet rocks'
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping other do the same
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Released Twitter emails show content moderation conversations before 2020 election
05:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Richard Branson on the risk of starting a new airline in the 70s
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch 'The Monopoly Man' transform into deepfaked Mark Zuckerberg
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is JCPenney relevant to younger shoppers? CEO says yes
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN Business