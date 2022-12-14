Can the Chinese government get your data from TikTok? Analyst weighs in
CNN anchor Audie Cornish and CNN media analyst Sara Fischer join CNN This Morning to discuss a bill introduced by Republican lawmaker Marco Rubio that is gaining bipartisan support to ban TikTok in the US amid national security concerns.
Can the Chinese government get your data from TikTok? Analyst weighs in
