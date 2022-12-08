video thumbnail foster harry meghan netflix
Reporter breaks down what's in the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix series so far
Netflix has released the first three episodes of the much-anticipated docuseries "Harry & Meghan," offering an intimate look at the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. CNN's Max Foster has more.
01:55 - Source: CNN
royals 1split 1
CNN anchor explains what is overshadowing Will and Kate's US visit
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
royal racism vpx
Royal expert explains why Buckingham Palace response to racism scandal is 'new'
04:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Felipe Dana - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
What it was like to be part of the crowds at the Queen's funeral
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
st georges chapel entrance queen elizabeth coffin 1
Hear the choir as Queen Elizabeth's coffin enters St. George's Chapel
06:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Elizabeth line's official opening at Paddington Station on May 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Queen only ever sent one dish back, her former chef says. It's not what you think
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 17: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Elizabeth line's official opening at Paddington Station on May 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Watch King Charles and Prince William surprise people in line to see Queen
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 19: The Crown Of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (1937) Made Of Platinum And Containing The Famous Koh-i-noor Diamond Along With Other Gems. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Hear why people are upset about a massive diamond on royal crown
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vid thumb coffin
See moment Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles III is now one of the richest people in the world. Here's how
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Queen colonialism orig thumbnail
Queen's death revives painful memories of British colonialism
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - NOVEMBER 03: Her Royal Highness, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visits The International School at ParkCity on November 3, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are on a tour of Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei and India. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
A look into how Camilla became Queen Consort
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Britain's King Charles makes an address at Westminster Hall, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool
King Charles III says he feels 'the weight of history' in first Parliament address
04:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
queen coffin crowd scotland
Follow Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it begins final journey
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
darren mcgrady
Queen's former chef reveals which meal was higher pressure than state dinners
03:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
king charles DV 3
Who is Britain's next King?
05:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN