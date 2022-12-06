Kirstie Alley looks back on her 'Cheers' years (2005)
Kirstie Alley looks back on her time on "Cheers" during a 2005 interview on "Larry King Live."
01:44 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Kirstie Alley looks back on her 'Cheers' years (2005)
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows explosion at air base in Russia
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Miss you forever': Hear the message from roommate of slain Idaho college students
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter outlines big questions around North Carolina power grid attack
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN gets rare access to Mauna Loa volcano
03:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I have no pity for them': Russian describes fighting against his own country
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Jim Obergefell is not celebrating the Senate's same-sex marriage bill
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
FedEx driver charged in kidnapping and killing of 7-year-old
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Wrong, crazy and dangerous': Legal analyst blasts Trump's statement
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bodycam footage shows police chief flash badge after being pulled over
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows coyote attacking toddler in front of her house
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures explosive eruption of volcano in Indonesia
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
With winter coming, war isn't the only thing Ukrainians have to worry about
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Soccer player mourns friend who rights group says was killed for celebrating US soccer win
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
This country's relationship with Russia is causing concern in Ukraine
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows mom fending off raccoon that attacked her daughter
01:38
Now playing- Source: WFSB
Mauna Loa offers glimpse into sacred Hawaiian bond
06:45
Now playing- Source: CNN