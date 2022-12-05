See Robin Meade's final sign-off during HLN's final live broadcast
After a 40-year run, HLN's live news programming has come to an end. HLN's anchor Robin Meade gives her final sign off in the last live broadcast of her show, Morning Express.
02:38 - Source: HLN
Media
See Robin Meade's final sign-off during HLN's final live broadcast
02:38
Now playing- Source: HLN
