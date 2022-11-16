NYT reporter says FTX founder's tone was 'really peculiar'
New York Times reporter David Yaffe-Bellany discusses his interview with FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried after the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange.
03:53 - Source: CNN
