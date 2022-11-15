Elephant Tickles Reporter 3
Reporter reduced to giggles by baby elephant
A baby elephant uses its trunk to tickle a reporter until he erupts in giggles. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
01:28 - Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 16 videos
Rosie Python Split
'Never smelled anything like that': Scientist finds gator inside 18-foot python
02:03
Guyanese-British actress Letitia Wright gives an interview before the African premiere of the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Lagos, on November 6, 2022. - The African premiere of the Marvel superhero film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is taking place in Lagos, a leading commercial hub for African entertainment ahead of the film's global release on November 11. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' celebrates premiere in Nigeria
02:14
moos deep fried coffee hoffmann 1 vpx
See what happens when a coffee connoisseur tries deep-frying coffee
02:05
one eared dog artist van gogh
One-eared dog channels Van Gogh with abstract paintings
01:49
forrest gump traffic stop moos split
Passenger channels Forrest Gump when he flees traffic stop
01:50
Monster Door 1
Trick-or-treaters contend with 'Monst-door' to get candy at this house
02:00
Josh Nalley Dead Poser 1
Man's viral TikTok videos leads to 'CSI' role
02:07
Nibi Rescue Beaver Doorway Dam 3
This adorable beaver video will make you say 'dam!'
02:09
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's new stinky perfume sells out
02:01
Tilda Swinton Barista Brian 2
See why unique artist is leaving celebrities speechless
02:06
Lays Potato Chip Bag Split
The $1,800 potato chip purse that screams 'notice me!'
02:03
taco bell taco
Social media reacts to Fox News contributor's $28 Taco Bell lunch
02:02
M3GAN Doll Trailer 3
New creepy doll movie gives 'Chucky' a run for his money
02:05
Dog Freezes Over Halloween Cats 3
Dog goes catatonic over Halloween decorations
02:06
moos puppy sitting faceplant
Pet sitter faceplants while trying to wrangle puppies
01:51
