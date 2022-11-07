The Masked Singer/ Walrus
'The Masked Singer' celebrates its 100th episode with this 90's heartthrob reveal
Morning Express with Robin Meade
"The Masked Singer" held a 90's-themed night for its 100th episode, eliminating actor Joey Lawrence as the Walrus and former NFL player Le'Veon Bell as the Milkshake from the competition.
Source: HLN
