Hear the NAACP CEO's takeaways from his meeting with Elon Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk met with civil rights leaders, the Anti-Defamation League and others to discuss cracking down on hate speech on the social media platform. President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson gives his takeaways from the meeting.
03:04 - Source: CNNBusiness
