Martin Luther King Jr. paid bill for Hollywood star's birth. Here's why
Fans of actress Julia Roberts resurfaced a surprising fact about her - that Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth. The actress explains how her parents started a friendship with the civil right leader and his family in the 1960s.
