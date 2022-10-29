scott galloway smerconish iso 10 29 2022
Galloway explains how the attack on Paul Pelosi complicates Musk's vision for Twitter
Smerconish
CNN anchor Michael Smerconish asks author and entrepreneur Scott Galloway if he thinks the attack on Paul Pelosi will make it more difficult for Elon Musk to soften content regulation on Twitter.
01:29 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
scott galloway smerconish iso 10 29 2022
Galloway explains how the attack on Paul Pelosi complicates Musk's vision for Twitter
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Blake Masters
Listen to Trump pressure Blake Masters over election denialism
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mark mckinnon new day iso 10 25 2022
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dominion CEO
Dominion CEO says Fox News broadcast election lies even though 'they knew the truth'
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Alex Jones courtroom verdict vpx
CNN reporter describes 'release' from Sandy Hook families as verdict was read
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kanye West Fox News
Kanye West on shirt decision: 'Idea of me wearing it was funny'
02:45
Now playing
- Source: HLN
sandy hook mom testimony
Mom of six-year-old killed at Sandy Hook testifies at trial
04:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Constance Wu attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
'Fresh Off the Boat' actress details alleged sexual harassment on sitcom set
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Trevor Noah
See why Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robbie Parker testifies alex jones trial
'Emilie's alive, isn't she?': Sandy Hook victim's father gives emotional testimony detailing harassment
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
facebook FILE
Meta employee speaks out on fake Chinese and Russian Facebook accounts
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alex Jones InfoWars
Emotional testimonies from Sandy Hook families at Alex Jones trial
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Lemon CNN new show
Don Lemon speaks for the first time about his big move at CNN
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
canada tv anchor gray hair newday 2
TV anchor says she got fired for letting her hair go gray. See CNN anchors' reaction
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe rogan aaron rogers covid vaccination orig mg_00000000.png
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan why he didn't get vaccinated for Covid
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 25: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on May 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. The hearing is titled "A Review of the President's Fiscal Year 2023 Funding Request for the FBI." (Photo by Ting Shen/Pool/Getty Images)
Lindsey Graham raises eyebrows with 'riots' claim on Fox
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN